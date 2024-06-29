Zamfara APC Moves To Resolve Internal Crisis

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the chairmanship of Tukur Danfulani has moved to address the challenges that have threatened the peace and unity of the party.

The APC has initiated a monthly meeting that works to bring together all members with a view to remaining one united entity in Zamfara State.

A statement by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris, says the meeting is being conducted across all the 14 local government areas of the state and attended by all critical stakeholders, as well as state party executives from the local governments and their wards executives, youths, and women.

In Gusau LGA, the meeting was attended and chaired by Danfulani while in Kaura Namoda and Birnin Magaji, it was attended by the immediate past chairman of the party, Lawali Liman, and the state secretary of the party, Ibrahim Dangaladima.

At Talata-Mafara, the meeting was attended by a former state secretary of the party, Sani Musa, and in the other local governments, notable party chieftains such as members of the House of Representatives and state assembly members elected under the party.

“The meeting also appreciated individual and collective contributions of leaders and elders, especially welfare packages from the state leader of the party and Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed, and Senator Abdulaziz Yari, among others.”

“The party leaders and representatives also reviewed the security concerns that have bedevilled Zamfara State in particular and the region in general, among other crucial issues of the state.”

Members are optimistic that the measures put in place by President Bola Tinubu will bring an end to insecurity, especially the deployment of security personnel to the state and the northwest in general.

The party commended and appreciated President Tinubu’s proactive measures in addressing the challenges of hardship by granting a one-off allocation to states and the Federal Capital Territory the sum of N10 billion for the procurement of buses and the CNG uplift programme.

“Others include the delivery of a N50,000 uplift grant each to 100,000 families per state for three (3) months, provision for labour unions and civil society organisations, and deployment of N155 billion for the purchase and sale of assorted foodstuff to be distributed across the nation, which the party believes these would bring positive relief to the people.”

While urging members to continue to be law-abiding in or outside the state, the party assured them of initiating more welfare packages that would reach members at all levels and also solicit their continuous prayers for the success of Tinubu’s administration and the party leaders