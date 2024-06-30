NDLEA Arrests 60 Suspects At Drug Party In Abuja

Sixty suspects comprising 25 males and 35 females have been arrested at a drug party in Abuja, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said on Sunday.

The suspects were nabbed in the nation’s capital on Friday night following credible intelligence about the drug party organized by one Stanley Ikechukwu who was arrested at the venue.

Disclosing this in a statement, NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said the drug party dubbed “Go hard or Go Home. Pick Your Poison”, held at an apartment in Sun City estate in the FCT.

READ ALSO: NDLEA, ALGON Partner On Drug War

“At least six of the suspects: Victoria Adoga; Hamza Yari; Joanne Essein Joy; Socchima Valentine; Jago Imole; and Charles Indobuibisi, were arrested with different quantities of ecstasy and cannabis.

“The Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) has directed that 20 of the suspects who tested negative to drug be released unconditionally, while 33 others who tested positive to illicit drugs were to be released on bail and will report at the FCT Command of the Agency on Monday to begin treatment and counselling,” the statement read.

*NDLEA intercepts N7.3bn codeine consignments as 2 excrete 150 cocaine wraps in Lagos* *- Arrests 60 at Abuja drug party; destroys 18,632kg cannabis in Edo forest; recovers Tacoma truck loaded with imported Loud in Lekki* *Read more at*https://t.co/NS52SSrJHC pic.twitter.com/2Fn4qQboey Advertisement — NDLEA NIGERIA (@ndlea_nigeria) June 30, 2024

He said in an operation in Edo State, four suspects were apprehended in a deep forest in Ugun, Igueben Local Government Area of the state.

During the raid, NDLEA operatives raided and destroyed 18,632.22 kilograms of cannabis on 7.452888 hectares of farmland.

The suspects were identified as Endurance Okon, 24; Joseph Michael, 23; Ovoco Bright, 43; and Goday Abanum, 23.