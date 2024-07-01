Customs Seize Arms Shipment Worth ₦13.9bn In Rivers

The Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted a shipment of assorted arms and ammunition originating from Turkey and estimated to be worth about ₦13.9bn.

Speaking to journalists at the Onne Port in Rivers State on Monday, the Controller General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, revealed that the 40 feet container with registration number MAEU165396 originated in Türkiye and that the Service had it under surveillance all the way.

The Service impounded the container when the importer attempted to circumvent protocol and on inspection, it was discovered to be carrying 844 units of rifles. One hundred and twelve thousand, five hundred (112,500) pieces of live ammunition were also part of it.

The breakdown is as follows:

I. 764 units of Tomahawk Jojef Magnum Black Pump Action Rifles

II. 10 units of VC Verney Caron Gunmakers Jojef Magnum Silver Pump Action Rifles

III. 50 units of VC Verney Caron Gunmaker Double Barrel Rifles

IV. 20 units of VC Verney Caron Gunmaker Single Barrel Rifles

V. Exclusive Series, Sterling High-Quality Live Ammunition 34g – 25 Plastic Shotgun Shells (70MM).

According to Mr Bashir, the rifles and ammunition were concealed using various items such as doors, furniture, plumbing fittings, and leather bags.

The Comptroller General further revealed that the duty-paid value of the container is ₦4,171,710,000.00).

Three suspects have been arrested and are in custody while investigations are on to decipher the circumstances surrounding the shipment.

In a related development, however, the Service also displayed eight forty-foot containers that were intercepted by the Service and discovered to be carrying

I. 1,050,000 bottles of CSC Cough Syrup with Codeine (100ml)

II. 3,500,000 tablets of Trodol Benzhexol Tablets (5mg)

III. Duty-paid value: Nine Billion, Six Hundred Million Naira (₦9,600,000,000.00)

Two containers laden with:

I. 720 bales of used clothes

II. With Duty-paid value: ₦144,000,000.00

The total duty-paid value of the nine displayed containers is Thirteen Billion, Nine Hundred and Fifteen Million, Seven Hundred and Ten Thousand Naira (₦13,915,710,000.00).