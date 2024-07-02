PHOTOS: [FCT Building Collapse] Three Injured, No Life Lost — FEMA

The FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has confirmed that no life was lost in the building collapse which occurred overnight in the Garki area of Abuja.

According to the agency’s Acting DG, Florence Wenegieme, the four-storey building was an existing structure undergoing renovation.

Eyewitness accounts told Channels Television that most of the construction workers had already closed for the day as at the time building caved in.

Officials of the emergency management agency blamed the contractor for ignoring directives from the Abuja development control authority to stop work.

According to the agency, three persons were rescued from the scene, with minor injuries and have since been treated and discharged from the hospital.

Channels Television’s Taiwo Adesina was on the ground hours after the building collapsed and captured these scenes below: