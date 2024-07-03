Gunmen Release Four Abducted Along Sagamu/ Ilishan Expressway

Three Indians and one Nigerian have been released following an abduction by gunmen along the Sagamu/ Ilishan expressway three days ago.

News broke on Monday, on how about twenty travellers were abducted by unknown gunmen on the Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode Expressway.

The travellers were said to have been ambushed on Sunday, around the Sagamu area command of the Nigeria Police Forces and Ilishan township.

A resident and chairman of the Ilishan Development Council, Wemmy Osude, told Channels Television, that a victim was shot in the knee during the incident.

He confirmed that one of the victims, a resident of Ilisan Remo, is receiving medical treatment at Babcock University Teaching Hospital after being shot on the kneel by the suspected gunmen.

“Information reaching me right now confirmed a kidnapping incident between the Area Command and Ilisan City Gate, a resident was reportedly shot in the knee and is receiving medical attention at Babcock Teaching Hospital. Other victims were taken into the bush,” he said.

He also mentioned discussing the incident with the Sagamu Area Commander, however, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Police command, Omolola Odutola, later said it was just one driver that was abducted.

However, in another breath, a statement by Odutola on Tuesday said three Indian national and a Nigerian who were abducted in the incident, had regained freedom.

She was, however, silent on when they were released, or whether or not ransom was paid to the kidnappers to secure their release.

She said investigation is still ongoing to unravel and apprehend the perpetrators who carried out the act three days ago in Ogun state.