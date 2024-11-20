Tinubu Is PDP’s Problem, Has No Business Appointing Wike Minister – Sowunmi

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Segun Sowunmi on Wednesday said President Bola Tinubu is his party’s main problem.

Sowunmi, former Ogun PDP governorship candidate, stated this on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He also faulted the appointment of former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, as FCT Minister, saying Tinubu had no business selecting Wike as a member of his cabinet.

“People will like to say Wike but I will rather say President Bola Tinubu,” he said when asked what the PDP’s main problem is.

“He has no business appointing our member into his cabinet without talking to us. He had no business taking Nyesom Wike from our party and appointing him.”

READ ALSO: ACF Campaigns For Northern Presidency, Faults Tinubu’s Policies

Sowunmi stated that when former President Olusegun Obasanjo wanted to form a government of national unity, he consulted the elders of the party.

He explained that if Tinubu wanted the PDP to be okay, he would return Wike back to the opposition party.

Not Dead

Despite the crisis rocking the party, Sowunmi believes that the PDP will be able to surmount them to reposition itself for power again.

He said the party is neither dead nor sick, arguing that the PDP is struggling with democracy.

“We have not gotten to a stage whereby we will say we have gotten a new (set of ) executives. There are complications as to where Wike stands since he is a minister in the APC government and he is still in the PDP.

“These are consequences that will have to be managed. But I take very strong objections to the fact that you are explaining that the party is dead,” he added.