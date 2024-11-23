‘Stop Making Jest Of Other Presidents’, Osinbajo’s Ex-Aide Advises Obasanjo

A former spokesman for ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande has called on former President Olusegun Obasanjo to stop making jest of other presidents.

Akande remarked in a post via his X handle on Saturday while reacting to Obasanjo’s recent comment, while delivering a lecture at the Chinua Achebe Leadership Forum at Yale University last Saturday.

Obasanjo had said the country’s situation was really bad and glaring to all.

He had said, “Nigeria Situation: As we can see and understand, Nigeria’s situation is bad. The more the immorality and corruption of a nation, the more the nation sinks into chaos, insecurity, conflict, discord, division, disunity, depression, youth restiveness, confusion, violence, and underdevelopment.

“That’s the situation mostly in Nigeria in the reign of Baba-go-slow and Emilokan. The failing state status of Nigeria is confirmed and glaringly indicated and manifested for every honest person to see through the consequences of the level of our pervasive corruption, mediocrity, immorality, misconduct, mismanagement, perversion, injustice, incompetence and all other forms of iniquity. But yes, there is hope.”

However, while responding to Obansanjo, Akande reiterated his advice to the former president on his programme on Channels Television, Inside Sources, on Friday.

The former presidential aide said Nigeria is suffering from political leadership issues, adding that political challenges in Nigeria can be linked to a leadership crisis.

“On #InsideSources yesterday, we took the view during the segment-MY TAKE that former presidents such as General Obasanjo should do better than merely making jest of other presidents. The Nigerian situation suffers from political leadership challenges, but even more serious is the deeper problem that itself produces the political leadership challenges,” Akande wrote.