Kogi APC Zonal Chairman Dies At 45

The Zonal Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi East Senatorial District, Omika Mohammed, has died at the age of 45.

Mohammed, who replaced Nasir Agbodu as Zonal Chairman of the party a few months ago, was reported to have died under mysterious circumstances.

The State Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Bello, confirmed his death through a telephone call.

According to him, he was informed of the sad incident by the Deputy Governor of the State, Joel Oyibo, as he was in Lagos to commiserate with the Lagos State APC Chairman, who lost his wife.

According to family members, the deceased was resting in his compound in Lokoja, the state capital, when he started yelling for help, claiming he was losing strength and suddenly died on the spot.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Joel Salifu, has expressed deep shock over the sudden passing of Suleiman Omika Mohammed.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Unubi Emmanuel, saying the Deputy Governor described the sudden death as shocking and devastating.

The statement described the late Omika Mohammed as a gentleman who served the party diligently and had contributed significantly to the growth and success of the APC in the zone, noting that his absence would be greatly felt in the ruling party.

The Deputy Governor prayed to God to grant him eternal rest and the grieving family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The Late Omika Mohammed, who has been buried according to Islamic rite was born on the 1st of October 1980 in Oduh Ogboyaga, Dekina Local Government Area. Kogi state.

He is survived by a wife and six children.