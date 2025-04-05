Oyo Set For Alaafin Owoade’s Coronation Today

All is set for the symbolic traditional crowning of the 45th Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, in the ancient town of Oyo.

The staff of office had earlier been presented to the new king by the Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde, in January, signaling an end to years of controversy trailing the choice of a new king to replace the kate Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, who reigned for over 50 years.

The event marks the beginning of the process of enthroning a new king for the ancient and one of the most revered stool in the Yoruba Kingdom.

Today’s event marks the beginning of a new era for the sons and daughters of Oyo Town, the state and the entire Yoruba race home and abroad.

READ ALSO: Ogun Celebrates Key Community Road Rehabilitated By Shell Nigeria Gas, Partners

PROFILE:

Born 47 years ago to a prominent and royal family of Owoade-Agunloye in Oyo Town, the new Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade 1, is one of Aremo Aderounmu Iyanda Owoade, Agure Compound, in the ancient Oyo Town.

Oba Owoade completed his Secondary School education at Baptist High School, Saki.

His father worked with the Oyo North Agricultural Development Programme (ONADEP), helping the Oke-Ogun Community boost its Agricultural Productivity.

He studied Mechanical Engineering at Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, Ogun State at his National Diploma from 1994-1997 and Higher National Diploma at The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Oyo State, from 1999-2001.

He did his NYSC with Nigeria Gas Company as a Mechanical Intern/Planner in 2002. He worked with Oceanic Bank International Plc in Warri as a Cashier from 2003-2004.

He attended the University of Sunderland (2008) and Northumbria University(2012), from where he earned Bachelor of Science degrees in Mechanical Engineering.

He became certified in Project Management in June 2015 (PMP holder). He held a Planning Engineering position at Oil Reach Company, Glasgow, United Kingdom, for some years before moving to Canada.

Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade 1, until the royal mantle fell on his shoulder, was the Project Coordinator at Manitoba Hydro, Canada, one of the largest electric power and natural gas utility providers in Canada.

Alaafin Owoade is a Nigerian and Canadian Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, and President of Manitoba Limited. and owned a real estate investment and financial services business in Manitoba, Canada.