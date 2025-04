A woman has sustained serious injuries after her vehicle plunged off Otedola Bridge in Lagos State on Monday morning.

The driver of a red salon car, bearing the registration number IKJ 126BH, reportedly lost control, causing the vehicle to hit another vehicle before veering off the bridge and crash.

As of 9:20 a.m., emergency responders and security personnel were at the scene, working to determine the driver’s identity and the circumstances leading to the accident.

