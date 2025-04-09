Court Summons Rivers Administrator Over LGA Appointments

The Federal High Court in Port Harcourt has directed the Rivers State Administrator to appear before it and justify why an interim injunction should not be granted to halt the appointment of Sole Administrators for the state’s 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

The order, issued by Honourable Justice Adamu Turaki Mohammed on Monday, April 7, 2025, followed an ex-parte motion filed by the Pilex Centre for Civic Education Initiative and its Coordinator, Courage Nsirimovu.

The applicants sought to restrain the Rivers State Administrator and his agents from proceeding with the controversial appointments, arguing that such actions could undermine democratic processes in the state.

In his ruling, Justice Mohammed emphasized the need for fairness, ordering the respondent to be put on notice and to “show cause” why the injunction should not be granted.

The court also issued a hearing notice and adjourned the case to April 14, 2025, for further proceedings.

Legal counsel for the applicants, A. O. Imiete, urged the court to grant the reliefs, adopting a written address in support of the motion. The respondent was absent during the hearing.

This development comes amid heightened political tensions in Rivers State, where the appointment of Sole Administrators has sparked debates over local governance and constitutional compliance.

Observers are keenly awaiting the next hearing, which could set a significant precedent for administrative actions in the state.

The case marked *FHC/PH/CS/46/2025*, continues to draw public attention as stakeholders weigh in on its implications for democracy and the rule of law.