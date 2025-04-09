No Leadership Vacuum In LP, Abure Faction Insists

The Julius Abure-led Labour Party has insisted that there is no leadership vacuum in the party following a recent Supreme Court judgement on the party’s national chairmanship position.

In a statement released by the National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, on Wednesday, the party said there is nowhere the apex court judgement stated that the leadership of Julius Abure led executive has elapsed or that Nenadi Usman and her National Caretaker Committee has been directed to take over the leadership of the Labour Party.

The statement follows a National Executive Council meeting on Wednesday at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel chaired by former Finance Minister Nenadi Usman.

In attendance at the Usman chaired meeting were the 2023 LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, and the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti.

However, the Abure group maintained that any meeting convened in disregard to the constitution of the party is illegal and the outcome null and void.

The statement reads, “The leadership of the Labour Party ably led by Barrister Julius Abure has been vindicated by the content of the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the Supreme Court judgement between Nenadi Usman and the Labour Party.

“As promised earlier, we warned that Senator Nenadi Usman and her cohorts have been in the voyage of misleading Nigerians with wrong interpretation of the judgement of the apex court. (Attached is a copy of the CTC).

“There is nowhere it stated that the leadership of Barrister Julius Abure led executive has elapsed or that Nenadi Usman and her National Caretaker Committee has been directed to take over the leadership of the Labour Party.

“The Supreme Court emphatically stated that issues within the political party are internal affairs of the party, and that party supremacy must be observed.

“It is pertinent for us to state clearly that there is no vacuum in the leadership of the Labour Party. The highest organ of the party, the national convention has in March 2024 elected its leaders in line with the constitution of the party and electoral act and their tenure is subsisting.

“Consequent upon that, any meeting convened in disregard to the constitution of the party is illegal and the outcome null and void. We are therefore warning all those involved in the illegal meeting held in Abuja to refrain from further factionalising the party and respect the constitution of the party as we will not fail to activate the provision of the party on disciplinary actions.”