Datti Baba-Ahmed Attends Abure-Led LP NEC Meeting, Promises Reconciliation

The 2023 vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Datti Baba-Ahmed, was present at the National Executive Council meeting of the Julius Abure faction of the party on Monday.

The Labour Party has been embroiled in an internal crisis which has divided the party into two factions, with Abure leading one faction while Nenadi Usman leads the other faction.

Most elected lawmakers on the platform of the party; Abia State Governor Alex Otti, the party’s 2023 flag bearer Peter Obi; and Datti himself have always identified with the Usman-led faction.

However, speaking at the NEC meeting convened by the Abure faction held in Abuja, Baba-Ahmed said he attended as a peacemaker.

“I am here as a peacemaker and I am also here to reconcile divergent opinions,” the party’s former VP candidate said.

He acknowledged attending meetings of the opposition coalition against the ruling party, but said that he remained a Labour Party member.

“I am very proud to say that I did attend meetings of certain attempts of a coalition in Nigeria. Morally speaking, if your neighbourhood invites you to discuss security, you must attend.

“However, if you attend and they discuss other matters outside that, you are at liberty to restore yourself to your former position. I have attended and I have listened to the coalition attempts. Yes, I still remain in the Labour Party.”

The NEC in session commended Baba-Ahmed for identifying with the Abure-led leadership.