Peter Obi Never Arrested El-Rufai – Aisha Yesufu

Political activist and co-convener of the #BringBackOurGirls movement, Aisha Yesufu, has debunked claims that former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi ordered the arrest of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai during Obi’s tenure as Governor in Anambra State.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Monday, Yesufu clarified that El-Rufai was detained in Anambra by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and not on the orders of Peter Obi.

Her response followed a comment by Edo State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Paul Ohonbamu, who referenced the incident while reacting to Governor Monday Okpebholo’s warning to Obi not to enter the state again.

“The governor said what he said very clearly, and that is a threat to life,” Yesufu said. “Beyond that is the fact that the Edo State Government came out with a statement where they said he wasn’t threatening him but that Obi needs to tell them when he is coming and also get security clearance.

“I don’t know what gives Governor Okpebholo the audacity that he can give security clearances for any Nigerian to be able to come to Edo State. Edo State is not his family estate. Yes, he currently might be the one governing the state, but he doesn’t have the right to give anybody clearance to be anywhere,” she added.

Yesufu further countered the claim linking Obi to El-Rufai’s arrest, saying “There was also something in the statement released by the Edo State Government based on the threat the governor had made to Mr Peter Obi, where he was saying he is not like Mr Peter Obi who got El-Rufai arrested in Anambra State.

“That statement is not factual. Mr Peter Obi never arrested the former Governor of Kaduna State. He was arrested in Anambra State, but he was arrested by the DSS, and the order from above from the set-right never had anything to do with Mr Peter Obi.”

In November 2013, El-Rufai, then a prominent figure in the All Progressives Congress (APC), was detained in Anambra by DSS officials during the state’s governorship election. El-Rufai had stated that he was in Anambra to observe the election but was stopped and held in his hotel in Awka.

The DSS explained that the move was due to “security concerns” in the area at the time.

Yesufu’s clarification comes amid heightened political tensions following Governor Okpebholo’s remarks over Obi’s recent visit to Benin City.