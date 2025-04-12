US Embassy Releases New Visa Interview Requirements For Nigerians

The United States mission has announced changes to its visa interview requirements for Nigerian travellers.

According to a statement on the mission’s site on Friday, the new requirements take effect on April 22.

Based on the release, visa applicants in Abuja and Lagos must take along a DS-160 visa application form with a confirmation/barcode number that begins with “AA” followed by two zeroes.

The US mission said the code must match the one used to schedule their appointment online.

READ ALSO: Nigerian PhD Student Pleads Guilty To Multiple Fraud In US

It warned that the failure to verify the alignment will result in denial of entry into the consular section or the visa interview, the mission warned.

“At least two weeks before your interview, please double-check that the barcode number on your DS-160 form matches the one you used to schedule your appointment,” the mission added.

“You cannot reuse a DS-160 from a previous application. If your DS-160 barcode is incorrect, you must log into your AVITS account at least 10 days before your appointment to create a support ticket requesting correction of your barcode number.”

The mission also advised applicants to ensure that their appointment is made at the location chosen during the DS-160 application process. The revisions are part of the efforts of the consulate to ensure a smoother “visa processing”.

Starting January 1, all visa applicants were mandated to visit the Consulate General in Lagos twice as part of the application process.

See the full statement below: