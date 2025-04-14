Ibas Pouring Petrol On Fire Tinubu Sent Him To Quench – Ann-Kio Briggs

Niger Delta human rights activist, Ann-Kio Briggs, says Rivers State Administrator, Ibok Ete Ibas’ actions in the state are contrary to what President Bola Tinubu said he sent him to do.

Ibas, Nigeria’s Chief of Naval Staff from July 2015 to January 2021, was appointed by Tinubu as the Administrator of the oil-rich state in March after the President declared state of emergency and suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu.

Tinubu had said that his decision was to restore peace in the state following the political tension between Governor Fubara and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

However, Ann-Kio Briggs, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, alleged that Ibas is pouring petrol to the fire the President sent him to quench.

“First of all, I can assure you that he is pouring petrol on a fire Mr President believes that was on,” Ann-Kio Briggs said on the programme.

“So, he was told to come and pour water on that fire, to quench it. Well, he has done nothing of the sort, I have told you that he has removed people who were constitutionally and democratically in governance.

“There were no issues, and he came along and removed everybody. Even in the government house, it is alleged that he has removed the pictures of Siminalayi Fubara. I repeat Siminalayi Fubara remains the governor of Rivers State.”

She accused Ibas of currently overseeing violence in Rivers State, saying that the retired military chief is not welcomed in the state.

The rights activist said that although the President stated the state of emergency would last for six months, it doesn’t mean he can’t change his mind and return everything to the status quo before the stipulated time.

Earlier on Monday, two groups of women held rallies in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital. While one group was in support of Ibas and the emergency rule, the other group who were half-clothed demanded the return of Fubara.