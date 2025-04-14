Two Killed At Shiroro Mining Site, Niger State

In a tragic incident that underscores the dangers of illegal mining, two men lost their lives following a rockslide at an unauthorised mining site in the Farin-Doki area of the Shiroro Local Government Area, Niger State.

According to a statement issued by the state’s police spokesman Wasiu Abiodun, the unfortunate incident occurred around 8am on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

The police said they received information that a mining site in the remote Farin-Doki area had collapsed. Police operatives attached to the Erena Division, alongside members of the local community, mobilised to the scene for a rescue operation, Abiodun stated.

During the operation, the bodies of two victims, identified as natives of Kano State, were recovered from the rubble. Sadly, they were confirmed dead at the scene. Their remains were subsequently conveyed to a hospital in Zumba for further procedures.

The police said preliminary investigations suggested that the deceased had ventured into the site during the night, likely to engage in illegal mining activities. It was during these unauthorised operations that the rockslide tragically occurred.

The Niger State Police Command said it has launched a full-scale investigation into the incident and reaffirmed its commitment to clamping down on illegal mining activities, which not only threaten lives but also undermine the security and economy of the state.