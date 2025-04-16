VIDEO: Customs Disrupt Bandits’ Supply Chain, Seize 12,880 Litres Of Petrol In Niger

The Nigeria Customs Service has made a significant seizure of 12,500 litres of petrol worth over ₦25 million which was intercepted from suppliers of bandits within the Babanna Border area of Niger State.

According to the Assistant Comptroller General of Customs in charge of Finance, Administration, and Special Duties, and National Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind, Hussein Ejibunu, the seizure was made possible through the collaboration of locals and sister security agencies.

During a press briefing in Minna, North Central Nigeria, Ejibunu highlighted the security threats posed by the Lakurawa terrorist group along the fringes of Kebbi State.

He revealed that the group has claimed lives, including three officers lost in a recent attack in Bashaga village in Kebbi State.

The Comptroller Niger-Kogi command of the Customs, Pascal Chibuoke, commended the efforts of the locals and sister security agencies in making the seizure possible.

This interception is part of the Nigeria Customs Service’s efforts to disrupt the supply chain of bandits and terrorists in the region.