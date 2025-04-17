Killings: NGF Urges Plateau Leaders To Unite Residents 

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has tasked leaders in Plateau State to unite the multi-cultural people and residents of the state to stop the spate of senseless killings.

NGF Chairman and Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, made the call during his visit on Thursday, April 17, 2025, to the state.

Over 100 people have been killed in the last two weeks when bloodthirsty marauders unleashed mayhem on communities in the Bokkos and Bassa local government areas of Plateau State.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, on Tuesday, visited the state and vowed that the perpetrators of the heinous killings of scores of innocent citizens would be brought to justice.

President Bola Tinubu and other Nigerians have also condemned the killings but opposition leader Peter Obi said the people of Plateau are tired of press statements but need urgent adequate security.

READ ALSO: IGP Visits Plateau, Vows To Bring Perpetrators To Book

During the visit, Abdulrazaq said, “On behalf of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and the people of our states, I bring you sincere words of condolences on the unfortunate events in which many of our compatriots have lost their lives.

“We call on leaders and influencers across all communities and sectors in Plateau to join His Excellency in the task of uniting the people and restoring sustainable peace.

“Leaders, including youth leaders, should come together to speak strongly against violence of any kind. We urge that we resolve our differences through dialogue, fair negotiations, mutual respect, and perspective-taking.

“Sustainable development can be a mirage in an atmosphere of tension and violence. Plateau is full of potential, especially in agriculture and tourism. But these potentials could be affected negatively if we allow violence or threats to define how people see our communities.”

He commended Governor Caleb Mutfwang for his leadership at this critical moment. “Our visit is to express our solidarity with His Excellency and the government and good people of Plateau State. We pray to God Almighty to repose the souls of the victims and restore peace to our communities,” he said.