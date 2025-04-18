17 Killed In Attacks On Benue Communities – Police

Seventeen people have been confirmed dead in Gbagir, Ukum Local Government Area and Logo Local Government Area, both in the Sankera axis of Benue state.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Benue State, Sewuese Anene, in a statement issued on Friday, said information was received that a large number of suspected militia had invaded the Sankera axis of the state and the police moved in to engage the militia in Gbagir, where they had killed five persons.

The statement noted that while the Gbagir operation was ongoing, another group of militia simultaneously attacked the neighbouring Logo Local Government Area, killing 12 people and bringing the total death toll in the area to 17.

These killings have sparked wild speculations on social media, where it is alleged that suspected herdsmen invaded the area and killed about 100 persons, but the police have cautioned against unconfirmed rumours in dealing with casualty figures.

The police statement reads, “Information was received that a large number of suspected militia had invaded the Sankera axis of Benue state with the intention to attack communities around Gbagir, Ukum Local Government Area. Upon receipt of this report, the Commissioner of Police, Benue State Police Command, CP. Steve H. Yabanet FCID, psc (+) ordered tactical teams to move to the area and join forces with police officers on ground and other security agencies to forestall the attack.

“Following this order, a team of officers moved to the area and engaged them. While the attackers were being repelled in the early hours of today, they shot sporadically at unsuspecting farmers as they came across them. Five (5) persons were recovered at the Gbagir area and taken to the hospital, where they were confirmed dead.

“Unfortunately, an unsuspected simultaneous attack was carried out in Logo, where twelve (12) persons were killed before the arrival of the police, making a total of seventeen persons. However, Security agencies withinthe Sankera axis are still engaging the bandits as they retreat back to the forest around the Taraba axis.

“The CP warns social media users who are reporting unconfirmed reports and inciting the general public to desist from such actions that are capable of creating unnecessary tension in the state. He reiterates his commitment to fight the attackers and encourages the good people of Sankera to continue to cooperate with the police as the operation is ongoing.”

This police statement is coming two days after suspected herdsmen stepped up violent attacks as no fewer than three communities in the Otukpo Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State.

The communities affected during the fresh attacks include Emichi, Odudaje, and Okpamaju, all in Otukpo where five persons were killed in February. The communities came under simultaneous attacks just a day after the killing of 11 persons at Otobi Community, also in Otukpo LGA.

Local sources confirm that several people may have been feared dead again in the fresh attack.

Wednesday’s attack came hours after Governor Hyacinth Alia confirmed the arrest of three suspected herders in connection with the invasion of Otobi village on Tuesday night.