JUST IN: Gospel Singer Big Bolaji Is Dead

Renowned Nigerian gospel singer and ordained pastor Bolaji Olanrewaju, popularly known as Big Bolaji or simply Big B, has passed away.

Big Bolaji, 50, passed away on Easter Saturday, 19th April 2025, following a brief illness.

His family confirmed the news in an official statement issued on Saturday, describing the late singer as a “cherished father, husband, brother, and an esteemed figure in both the church and the music industry”.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Bolaji Olarewaju, affectionately known as ‘Big B’,” the statement read. “Bolaji left us on Easter Saturday, 19th April 2025, after a brief illness. His departure leaves a void in our hearts that cannot be filled.”

The family highlighted Bolaji’s impact on gospel music and Christian ministry. “Bolaji’s life was a testament to his passion for music, his unwavering faith, and his dedication to uplifting those around him. His legacy is not only in the melodies he created but also in the lives he touched and the unquantifiable joy he spread.”

They added, “We take solace in knowing that his absence with us is his presence with the Lord.”

Asking for privacy during this difficult time, the family expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and promised to share funeral arrangements in due course.

“We are deeply grateful for the support we have received and ask that you continue to keep us in your prayers.”

Before his death, he celebrated his 50th birthday widely, where guests, family and friends were in attendance.

The celebrated singer was also part of the Midnight Crew popular for their 2008 hit songs, “Igwe” and “Kene Yesu.”

Tributes Pour In

Tributes from fans, friends, and fellow gospel artistes have since flooded social media.

His brother, Muyiwa, took to Facebook to mourn, writing, “My baby brother is gone. Please pray for his wife and children.”

Veteran gospel singer Chioma Jesus paid tribute on Instagram, stating that he was a vessel and a light.

“It is well. You will be greatly missed, Big B. Your voice, your spirit, and your heart touched so many lives. You were more than a gospel artist; you were a vessel of joy, a brother, and a light in this world,” Chioma said.

Comedian and gospel performer Woli Agba wrote, “It is rather huge for me to bear. Losing two great people very dear to me in two days… Big B, Bolaji Olanrewaju, ah! I am heartbroken. Bolaji Afenifere, Big Bolaji… All will be well.”

Popular gospel saxophonist Beejay Sax also posted a tribute with a heartbroken emoji, while other gospel artists, including Nosa, Mike Abdul, Joe Praize, and Peterson Okopi, shared condolences and memories online.

Big Bolaji

Ordained as a minister with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), his music style was marked by energetic worship, humour, and a fusion of Yoruba rhythms with contemporary gospel, which made him a favourite on many worship platforms.

Born in Gbongan, Osun State, and raised in Ibadan, Oyo State, he was the son of the late Reverend Mrs. Sola Olanrewaju, a broadcaster and choir coordinator who had a profound influence on his love for music.

He began his formal education at Subuola Nursery and Primary School in Ibadan, attended Loyola College briefly, and completed secondary school at Archbishop Tenison’s High School in London. He later studied Estate Management at Kwara State Polytechnic and was pursuing a PhD at the time of his death.

He was the founder and host of Turn It Up With Big Bolaji, an annual praise concert held in Ibadan, which stemmed from his long-running gospel radio show. He also served on the board of directors for the Living Spring Music Festival, one of Nigeria’s longest-standing gospel music festivals.

Big Bolaji met his wife, Tolulope, during his academic pursuits. The couple courted for over six years and got married in 2005. They are blessed with children.

In addition to his work in ministry and music, Big Bolaji was a certified estate surveyor, seamlessly blending his professional and spiritual lives.

His recent appearance as a judge on the Gospel Icons Africa reality show underscored his continuing relevance in the gospel music scene, where he mentored and inspired younger artists.