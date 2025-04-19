[UPDATED] Five Rescued As Building Collapses in Lagos

Five people have been rescued so far from the rubble of a building collapse in Lagos on Saturday.

The building said to house a local restaurant on Oremeta Street in the Ojodu-Berger area of Lagos, collapsed at about 8 am.

While speaking with journalists at the scene of the collapse, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Permanent Secretary, Damilola Oke-Osanyitolu, said searchers would “Get to ground zero” for other victims still buried under the rubble.

Although there were fears that some may have lost their lives to the incident, our correspondent could not confirm as of the time of filing this report.

More search and rescue operations are still ongoing at the site.