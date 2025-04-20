Man Utd ‘Lack A Lot Of Things’ To Win Games, Says Amorim

Manchester United boss, Ruben Amorim, has admitted his side lacks several critical elements to win games and be considered title contenders in the Premier League.

Amorim’s statement is coming after United suffered its 15th Premier League defeat of the season on Sunday afternoon at Old Trafford.

”I will tell the fans the truth that we lack a lot of things in our team, that we have missed a lot of chances and that if we don’t score goals, we are not going to win. We have a lot to do,’ the United boss said in a post-match conference when asked if his side has what it takes to be considered a good team.

“We create a lot of chances, we had a game, we control the game, we blocked some good players from the opponent, and one set piece changes the game, and that’s it. It’s really frustrating to end the game like this.”

Amorim said he was frustrated with the outcome of the match and his side deserved better.

“If you look at the game, we were the better team, but in the end, it doesn’t matter because if we don’t score goals, nothing matters. In the end, what counts is the result, especially in these kinds of moments.”

Rasmus Hojlund has faced criticism for his underperformance, managing only one goal in 28 games and registering in six of his 45 appearances for the club this season.

Despite calls from various quarters to search for better options, with Joshua Zirkzee suffering an injury, the Portuguese has indicated that he is not prepared to leave out Hojlund, as the problems are team-based

“I think again it’s a team thing. Of course, we have an idea of what this team needs, but also the guys we play with, at least three guys in front, they can score goals. We play with midfielders who can reach, and you see it today in the game.

“All the team needs to score more goals, and you have opportunities with the midfielders, with the striker, we need to improve as a team. If you do not score goals in this league, it is impossible to win games.

Amorim was, however, optimistic that things would soon turn around for the club, stating that the fans should expect a better outing in the coming games.

“We will address that in the end. Of course, we have a plan; we talk about that every day, but the season is not over, so let’s focus on that.”