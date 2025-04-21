Lagos Archbishop Mourns Pope Francis, Hails Legacy Of Peace

The Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, Reverend Alfred Martins, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Pope Francis, describing him as “a fresh breath of life” to the Catholic Church in many ways.

In a heartfelt tribute, Archbishop Martins lauded the late pontiff for his compassionate leadership and his tireless efforts in promoting peace and humanitarian values across the globe.

“Pope Francis brought new dynamics to the Church; he brought new dispositions to how we carry out our ministries as priests within the church and the whole disposition of the entire church itself,” he said.

Reflecting on the future of the Catholic Church, the Archbishop emphasised that the selection of a new pope rests in the hands of divine providence.

“It will be God’s choice. Whoever emerges as the next leader of the Catholic Church will be the right person to continue the mission,” he said.

‘True Servant Of God’

One of the cardinals who were in the conclave during Pope Francis’ election was a former Archbishop of Lagos, Cardinal Anthony Okogie.

Martins said Cardinal Okogie’s emotional reaction to the Pope’s death reflected the former Lagos archbishop’s deep connection with the late religious leader.

He said Cardinal Okogie shared moments from the ordination and early ministry of Pope Francis, whom he described as “a true servant” of God.

Archbishop Martins also addressed the global Catholic faithful, urging them to remain grateful despite the grief.

“While we mourn, let us be thankful for the life and impact of Pope Francis.

“His legacy of love, humility, and service will continue to guide the Church for generations to come.

“The Catholic Church now enters a period of mourning and prayerful reflection as preparations begin for the conclave that will elect a new pope,” he added.