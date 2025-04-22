NSA Ribadu Visits Benue, Vows National Support As Killings Escalate

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, on Tuesday visited Benue State to commiserate with the government and people following a renewed wave of violence that has claimed over 70 lives.

Speaking in Makurdi during a stakeholders’ meeting, Ribadu assured Governor Hyacinth Alia and the people of Benue that the federal government would not abandon them in this trying time.

The visit, directed by President Bola Tinubu, came in response to the “Black Friday” massacre in Katsina-Ala, Ukum, and Logo Local Government Areas.

“What happened is a tragedy — an act of evil. But when evil comes, good people must unite to confront it. We will solve this problem together. Do not feel alone — this challenge affects us all,” Ribadu said.

The NSA emphasised that Benue remains a critical part of the country and pledged that the state would not be left to face the security crisis alone.

“The entire country is with you. I commiserate with the people of Benue and assure you that this is a trying period for all of us. We are 100 per cent with you. We will confront this together,” he added.

Ribadu noted that the current administration inherited a severely weakened security architecture, stressing that progress is already being made under President Tinubu’s leadership.

“We inherited an extremely bad situation, and although the challenge is not over, we’ve significantly reduced violent incidents since we assumed office. It is a process, and we are tackling it head-on,” the NSA said.

‘Stop Politicising Killings’

The National Security Adviser called for unity, urging all sides to avoid politicising the killings.

“Give us the chance and stop politicising the killings. It is impossible to post security agents in every hamlet, but our armed forces are doing their best. We must work together to restore peace,” Ribadu stated.

The NSA also highlighted that insecurity in Nigeria predates the current administration, tracing the crisis back to 2011.

“This is not about politics, religion, or ethnicity — it is pure criminality. Many nations around the world, including Sudan, Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso, face similar or even worse challenges,” he said.

Ribadu cited his past work in Afghanistan to underline the global nature of security threats and commended the federal government’s approach under President Tinubu, which he described as “listening and proactive.”

“The way the government is responding to insecurity today is different. We are identifying root causes and confronting them directly. We’ve made significant progress, and we will continue to improve,” he noted.

‘A Black Friday’

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Alia described the security crisis as the worst in recent memory, lamenting that Benue had remained under siege since 2011.

“Instead of a Good Friday, we experienced a Black Friday, marked by venomous attacks on Katsina-Ala, Ukum, and Logo. It is a devastating time for us. We lost 72 lives — it is unbearable,” the governor said.

He revealed that Benue currently houses 17 internally displaced persons (IDP) camps, with many residents unable to return to their ancestral homes due to persistent insecurity.

“Killings by terrorists, bandits, and militias have crippled our local economy. The security agencies have worked tirelessly, and the President has been very supportive, but we need more help,” the governor added.

Ribadu reiterated that these acts of violence would not be tolerated and assured that “this evil will be defeated.”

Incessant Bloodshed

The security crisis in Benue State continues to worsen, with the death toll rising to 72 after coordinated attacks by suspected herders over the weekend in Ukum and Logo local government areas. Governor Alia had called on President Tinubu’s administration to act swiftly to restore peace and prevent further bloodshed.

In neighbouring Plateau State, Governor Caleb Mutfwang revealed that over 60 communities have already been overtaken by armed invaders. He described the situation as a systematic campaign of land-grabbing and violence, urging urgent federal intervention.

In response to the escalating violence, Christian leaders under the Church Denominational Leaders Forum and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) staged a peace walk on Monday, demanding an end to the killings.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu, in his Easter message, condemned the attacks and promised that “forces of evil will never prevail,” while directing security agencies to act decisively. However, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi criticised the government’s handling of the crisis, advocating more people-focused and compassionate strategies.

The latest attacks — including the April 2025 massacres in Bokkos and Bassa, which claimed over 100 lives — are among the deadliest since the 2023 Christmas Eve killings that left around 150 dead in Plateau.