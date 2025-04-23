Alleged ₦1.38bn Fraud: Jude Okoye Regains Freedom After Two Months In Custody

Jude Okoye, the former manager and elder brother of defunct music duo P-Square, has regained his freedom after over two months of incarceration at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

His release follows a series of legal battles with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which accused him of theft, criminal conversion, and money laundering involving over ₦1.38 billion.

On Wednesday evening, Jude was released from custody and reunited with his family in a low-key celebration.

His brother and close ally, Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, confirmed the release in a series of Instagram stories showing Jude arriving home and embracing his wife and children.

In the caption, Paul wrote, “Jude is finally out after 2 months +… All their efforts to frustrate his bail have finally collapsed. Welcome home, brother. #judeengees. And happy birthday.”

The occasion, which also marked Jude’s birthday, was attended by a few close friends and celebrities, including video director Clarence Peters, former NFF President Amaju Pinnick, singer J. Martins, and actor Deyemi Okanlawon.

Blame Game

On February 28, Paul directly blamed Peter for Jude’s legal predicament. “Let’s call a spade a spade… Peter is doing this and putting Jude in prison. If they say Jude is guilty, then Peter and I are also guilty,” he said

On April 15, Peter, on his part, doubled down via social media, explaining that silence had almost cost him everything.

“Don’t let ‘family’ be the reason you’re drowning in silence. I did, for over 20 years, and it almost cost me everything. Family that steals and breaks you isn’t family,” he wrote on X.

He later referenced the incident on Monday during comedian AY show, stating that he had chosen to speak up because of persistent emotional and financial betrayal masked by family loyalty, further intensified by fans’ constant comparisons between him and his brothers.

Peter’s Testimony

The allegations against Jude were fueled by a petition submitted to the EFCC by his younger brother, Peter.

The petitioner, Mr P, testified before the court on April 14.

In a statement made before the anti-graft agency on February 14, Peter accused Jude of registering their record label, Northside Music Ltd, in his wife’s name and refusing to grant transparency on royalty distributions for years.

He explained before the court that Jude allegedly manipulated backend systems to hide the true value of their music royalties.

According to Peter, monthly payouts from Lex Records fell from $8,000 to just $500 between 2016 and 2021, leaving him sidelined and financially excluded from the business he helped build.

He told investigators that all P-Square earnings were funnelled into accounts controlled by Jude alone and recalled approaching the current Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo (SAN), to mediate, though the discussions were unsuccessful.

Background

The saga involving Jude and the embattled singers traces back to their 2017 public split after years of internal tensions.

Jude was closely tied to their operations through his company, Northside Music Ltd. In March 2025, Jude’s legal troubles became public when he was arraigned before two separate courts in Lagos on charges of theft and money laundering.

On March 4, the Lagos State Special Offences Court, presided over by Justice Rahman Oshodi, ordered Jude’s remand after the EFCC alleged that he dishonestly converted $767,544.15 in digital music royalties meant for Peter.

Jude pleaded not guilty, and although his lawyer applied for bail, the prosecution requested time to respond, leading to his remand.

A day earlier, on March 3, he had also been arraigned by the EFCC at the Federal High Court in Lagos in a separate ₦1.38 billion money laundering case involving suspicious property purchases and foreign transfers.

He was granted bail in that case for ₦100 million with two sureties, with a trial that began on April 14.

Formed in 1999, P-Square rose to fame with hits like “Do Me” and “Personally” before their 2017 breakup.

Though they briefly reunited in 2021, personal and business disputes caused another rift in August 2024.

With Jude now free, the legal battle is far from over. The next court appearance in the money laundering trial is scheduled for May 23, while the theft case resumes on June 4, when Peter Okoye is expected to return for cross-examination.