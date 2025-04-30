Oborevwori Hints At Ibori’s Possible Defection To APC

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has voiced hope that former Governor James Ibori may eventually join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor made this remark on Tuesday at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Otu-Jeremi, Ughelli South LGA, during a vigil mass held in memory of the late former Deputy Governor, Professor Amos Utuama.

Governor Oborevwori used the occasion to emphasise the importance of solidarity among Urhobo political leaders.

Paying heartfelt homage to the late Prof. Utuama, he reflected on the depth of his contributions, stating: “I’m glad to be present at this gathering, organised for one man whose life touched many. Today’s message speaks more to those of us still alive than to the departed.”

He recalled a notable act of generosity by Utuama: “While serving as Deputy Governor, he was given a plot of land in Asaba. Rather than keep it, he gave it to the Catholic Church and even helped fund the construction. To me, that’s a lasting investment in heaven.”

Governor Oborevwori prayed that Utuama’s passing would serve as a unifying moment for Ughelli South and the broader Urhobo region.

Describing the late Professor as a man of purpose, he added: “He led a meaningful life and passed on with dignity.”

In his sermon, the Catholic Bishop of Warri Diocese, Most Rev. Anthony Ewherido, also celebrated Utuama’s legacy, acknowledging his influence both within the church and in public service.

Bishop Ewherido offered condolences to the bereaved family, encouraging them to preserve the late statesman’s values—especially his humility, generosity, and godliness.

He reminded the congregation that a Christian’s death is not the end, but a passage into eternal life, urging all to embrace Christ while alive.

He further stressed the importance of continued collaboration among political leaders for the growth and harmony of Delta State.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Ovie Utuama, son of the deceased, thanked attendees for their support and called for prayers as they mourn their loss.