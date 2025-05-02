Be Ruthless In Transfer Market, Howe Urges Newcastle

Eddie Howe has urged Newcastle to be ruthless in the summer transfer window as their Premier League competitors attempt to comply with strict spending rules.

Twelve months ago the Magpies found themselves reluctantly having to sell Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest and Yankuba Minteh to Brighton in order to comply with profitability and sustainability restrictions (PSR).

This time around they are in a significantly stronger position ahead of the June 30 deadline, having not made a major signing in three transfer windows.

With suggestions that clubs such as Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Forest may have to sell players in order to comply, Howe wants the club to be ready to pounce.

“The PSR deadline plays a huge role for clubs, both those clubs with PSR issues and those without, because those without may potentially look to try to sign players.

“They will look to take advantage of other clubs, as clubs did to us last year, quite rightly.

“It’s a really interesting dynamic and one that we’re really aware of and that we’ll try to use to our advantage if we can.

“I can’t go into the details of that, but no doubt we’ve got people at the club who are working very hard behind the scenes on it.”

Newcastle head for Brighton on Sunday sitting third in the table and knowing Champions League qualification remains in their hands, although they have a difficult run of fixtures to come.

After Brighton they take on top-five rivals Chelsea before playing Arsenal and Everton.

Newcastle will have European football next season regardless of what happens during the remainder of the campaign as their League Cup final success guarantees a Conference League place.

But qualifying for Europe’s biggest club competition would help attract summer targets and could persuade their biggest names to remain on Tyneside.

Howe has addressed speculation over Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon throughout the campaign but said he remains committed to adding to, rather than depleting, his squad.

“I don’t have a crystal ball, I can’t sit here and say what’s going to happen. I can only say what my determination is and it is to build a team, the best team possible and to do that, you can’t consistently lose your best players.”

Howe confirmed that midfielder Joelinton is unlikely to play again this season after visiting a knee specialist.

AFP