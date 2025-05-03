Governor Mbah Runs 10km As East Africans Dominate First Enugu Marathon

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, on Saturday, participated in the maiden edition of the Enugu City International Marathon, completing the 10-kilometre road race in 45 minutes.

The event, which drew elite athletes from across Africa, marked the state’s efforts to position itself as a hub for sports tourism and investment.

The full 42km marathon saw East African athletes dominate the podium. Ken Kopos of Kenya emerged winner in the men’s elite category with a time of 2:22:32, clinching the $15,000 grand prize.

His compatriots, Steve Baswey and Bernard Sang, came second and third, earning $10,000 and $5,000 respectively.

In the women’s elite category, Kenya’s Shaoline Chepriroi claimed victory with a time of 2:44:37, followed closely by Tilahu Birul of Ethiopia (2:45:10) and Rita Busiengy (2:47:17), who won $10,000 and $5,000 respectively.

READ ALSO: Over One Million People Sign Up For 2026 London Marathon

Nigeria’s top performers also left a mark. In the women’s elite division, Blessing Shambo finished fourth overall with a time of 2:48:04, securing the top spot among Nigerian runners and taking home ₦1 million.

Charity Agofure and Elizabeth Pam followed in 2:55:03 and 3:01:45, earning ₦750,000 and ₦500,000 respectively.

On the men’s side, Nigeria’s Davou Gyang led the local elite finishers with a time of 2:29:03, narrowly edging Boyi Nyango by three seconds. Iliya Pam placed third. They received cash prizes of ₦1 million, ₦750,000, and ₦500,000 respectively.

The 10km road race saw Lydia Akusho, Esther Afigbo, and Mwantiti Davou clinch the top three positions in the women’s category. In the men’s division, Francis James, Iliya Raymond, and Boyi Gang secured first, second, and third places respectively.

The marathon was organised with the support of international and national athletics authorities.

It was supervised by World Athletics, represented by Nadeem Khan, President of the International Ultra Runners, alongside Chief Tony Okowa, President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, and Chief Solomon Ogba, 1st Vice President of the Nigerian Olympic Committee.

Speaking at the event, Governor Mbah expressed pride in the success of the inaugural marathon and reiterated his administration’s vision to make Enugu a destination of choice for sports, tourism, and investment.

“What we have just witnessed is a spectacular event. It is a testament to the power of sports,” Mbah said. “Remember that I told those who participated in last year’s Enugu City Half Marathon that we were going to elevate it to an international event. Have we not done that?”

“The International Marathon attracted elite runners from across Africa — Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia, and Eritrea. Next year, we will attract elite athletes from across the globe. Our goal is to make the Enugu City International Marathon a major fixture on the World Athletics calendar.”

Mbah further stated that the event ties into the state’s ambition to attract three million annual visitors by leveraging sports and tourism as economic drivers.

“Sports, for us, is beyond recreation. It is a serious business. Through these events, we will nurture talent, inspire dreams, and create opportunities. People will come to Enugu, and they will spend their money,” he said.

The Governor also commended the efforts of the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Barr. Lloyd Ekweremadu, the consulting firm led by Yetunde Olopade, Managing Director of Nilayo Sports Management Limited, and the various security and logistics teams that ensured the event ran smoothly.

Dignitaries at the flag-off included the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu; former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha; Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Uchenna Ugwu; federal and state lawmakers; commissioners; and other government officials, all of whom turned out in large numbers to lend their support and participate.