Kenya, Ethiopia Extend Dominance At Lagos City Marathon

East African supremacy continued at the Lagos City Marathon as Kenyan and Ethiopian runners topped the men’s and women’s 2026 races.

Kenya’s Ezra Kipchumba Kerin showcased exceptional stamina on Saturday, clinching victory at the 2026 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon with a remarkable finishing time of 2 hours, 11 minutes, and 55 seconds.

Kerin pulled away from a strong elite field, combining strategy and composure to deliver a commanding finish at Eko Atlantic City.

In the women’s category, Ethiopia’s Meseret Dinke claimed first place, completing the race in 2 hours, 37 minutes, and 36 seconds.

Their triumph underscores the ongoing dominance of East African athletes, especially Kenyans and Ethiopians, who have long been a force in the Lagos Marathon and major road races worldwide.

The results mirror last year’s outcome, when Kenya’s Edwin Kibet won the men’s race and Ethiopia’s Guta Meseret Hirpa claimed the women’s title.

Now in its 11th edition, the Lagos City Marathon has cemented its place as one of Africa’s premier road races, attracting thousands of runners from across the continent and beyond. Since its launch in 2016, the event has combined elite competition with mass participation, while promoting fitness, community engagement, and social unity.

Despite rainy conditions on Saturday morning, the marathon kicked off early, with the elite 42-kilometre runners starting at 6:30 a.m. from Orca Mall along Ahmadu Bello Way. The course weaved through key parts of Lagos before finishing along the Atlantic coastline, where large crowds gathered to cheer on the finishers.

The Lagos City Marathon is also renowned for its generous prize fund, with top athletes competing for substantial rewards, including a winner’s purse historically pegged at $50,000. Officials noted that full results — covering the women’s category, Nigerian champions, and all podium finishers — would be published on the marathon’s official platforms.

In addition to the main race, the event featured a 10-kilometre fun run, drawing recreational runners and fitness enthusiasts later in the morning.

Commenting on the event, Shehu Dikko, chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), described the Lagos City Marathon as one of the “cleanest races” the state has hosted. He also called for increased investment and collaboration, noting that the race aligns with the renewed hope inspired by President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Dikko added that Works Minister Dave Umahi had initially been skeptical about using the coastal highway for the marathon, but the event’s success demonstrates the quality of work done on the road.

Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, said: “When a global marathon is mentioned, Lagos is mentioned.”

He observed that this year, communal participation was somewhat limited due to the race’s location and urged youths to be more actively involved in such events. “We cannot be a nation of complainants but of participants,” he emphasized.

Hamzat also highlighted the potential for Nigerian athletes to excel in marathons beyond East African dominance, stressing that local runners can achieve success if properly trained. He noted that a special award is given to the first Nigerian finisher to encourage homegrown talent.

Innocent Ike, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, sponsors of the marathon, reflected on the event’s growth: “This is a dream that started 11 years ago, and it’s a delight to see how far the race has come.” He added that the Nigerian community needs continued encouragement in fitness, and pledged that the company would keep supporting that cause.

Paul Tega, a former marathon champion, praised the competitors: “The marathon is not a walk in the park. I am proud of the runners.” He also congratulated both the winners and the organizers for a successful event.