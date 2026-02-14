10 Things To Know About The 2026 Lagos City Marathon

Thousands of runners from Nigeria and across the world converged on Lagos on Saturday, 14 February 2026, as the city hosts the 11th edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

The annual race, regarded as Africa’s largest marathon and a World Athletics Gold Label event, once again transformed major highways into a celebration of endurance, unity and sporting excellence, with elite athletes competing alongside recreational runners.

Below are ten key things to know about this year’s marathon:

1. It Is Africa’s Biggest Marathon

The Lagos City Marathon has grown into one of the continent’s most prestigious road races, attracting participants from across Africa and beyond while boosting Nigeria’s global sporting profile.

2. The Race Has Held Annually Since 2016

Since its debut in 2016, the marathon has been staged every year, typically on the second Saturday in February, steadily expanding in participation and international recognition.

3. The 2026 Edition Marks Its 11th Year

This year’s race coincided with Valentine’s Day, adding a symbolic theme of love, strength, passion and endurance to the atmosphere across the city.

4. Two Main Race Categories Featured

Participants competed in the 42-kilometre full marathon for elite and professional runners, while the 10-kilometre race catered to amateurs, fitness enthusiasts and fun runners.

5. Early Start With Strict Cut-Off Times

The full marathon begins at 6:30am with a six-hour cut-off time, closing at 12:30pm. The 10km race starts later in the morning and also concluds at midday.

6. Route Spans Major Lagos Landmarks

The 42km race starts around Ahmadu Bello Way and passed key routes including the Coastal Road and major bridges before finishing at Eko Atlantic City, while the 10km race also ended at the same finish point.

7. Emphasis On Hydration And Safety

Organisers positioned official hydration stations along the course in partnership with Aquafina, stressing that runners should rely solely on these points to ensure safety and coordination.

8. Medal Qualification Come With Clear Rules

Only runners who completed the race within the official cut-off time will be eligible for finisher’s medals, with sweeper buses deployed to pick up those unable to finish.

9. Attractive Prize Money For Winners

Elite winners in the 42km race will compete for top prizes of up to $50,000, while Nigerian runners and 10km participants also vie for cash rewards across multiple finishing positions.

10. Road Closures And Citywide Participation

Major roads across Lagos will be closed from midnight to midday to ensure a smooth race, as spectators line the route.