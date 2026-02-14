IN PICTURES: Grit, Speed, Celebration And Defining Moments Of 2026 Lagos Marathon

Lagos came alive with colour, resilience, and raw athletic energy on Saturday as runners took to the streets for the 2026 Lagos City Marathon, transforming major highways into a moving canvas of determination and celebration.

From the first light of the rainy dawn to the final finish-line embraces at Eko Atlantic City, this year’s race told powerful stories of endurance, elite performance, and the strong spirit that defines one of Africa’s biggest sporting events.

The marathon’s most compelling scenes unfolded in the faces of runners pushing beyond physical limits. Amateur participants, some running their first ever 42 kilometres, battled fatigue, health risks, and humidity with unwavering resolve.

Moments of quiet struggle, runners stretching cramped muscles, pausing briefly for hydration, receiving medical attention, or drawing strength from cheering spectators, captured the human side of the race.

For many, crossing the finish line was less about time and more about personal triumph, with emotional reunions and tears of relief marking the end of months of preparation.

At the front of the pack, the race delivered a showcase of world-class long-distance running.

Kenyan athlete Ezra Kipchumba Kerin surged to victory in the men’s 42km race, clocking an impressive 2:11:55. In the women’s category, Ethiopia’s Meseret Dinke finished first with 2:37:36, highlighting the dominance of East African runners in elite marathon competition.

The intensity of the lead group, tactical pacing, and strong finishing kicks provided thrilling moments for spectators, reinforcing the Lagos Marathon’s growing reputation as a fast and competitive course on the global calendar.

Beyond the race itself, the atmosphere along the route reflected Lagos at its energetic best. Spectators lined major routes, waving flags, dancing to music, and offering words of encouragement to passing runners.

Volunteers, medical teams, and security personnel worked seamlessly behind the scenes, while brand activations and entertainment added a carnival-like feel to the finish area.

The deputy governor of Lagos, Obafemi Hamzat, who was among dignitaries present, said that for many residents, the marathon is more than a sporting event; it is a citywide celebration of community and resilience.

Now in its 11th edition, the Lagos City Marathon continues to attract participants from across Nigeria and beyond, merging elite sport with mass participation while promoting fitness and healthy living.

See photos from the event below: