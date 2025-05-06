Dangote Visits Tinubu, Commends Him For ‘Revolutionary Change’ In Oil Sector

President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, at the weekend visited President Bola Tinubu in Abuja, lauding him for what he described as assembling a “capable leadership team” at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

During the visit, Dangote highlighted the appointments of Bashir Ojulari as Group Chief Executive Officer and Ahmadu Kida as Non-Executive Chairman.

A statement by Dangote’s media team said he visited the president to commend him for putting together such a formidable and professionally competent team, that is eminently qualified to take NNPCL to a greater height.

According to Dangote, the new management team brings a wealth of technical expertise, and all have managerial experience that is essential for revitalising Nigeria’s most strategic public enterprise.

The new team, according to Dangote, under the leadership of Ojulari and Kida, reflects the president’s strategic intent to drive reform and innovation across the energy sector,” Dangote said.

“We are confident that this team will address systemic challenges, align with the President’s vision of a $1 trillion economy, and reposition NNPC Limited for operational excellence and long-term sustainability.”

Reacting to questions from the select media over the weekend on his statement that he is still fighting for the survival of his $20bn refinery, and that he is determined to fight the cabals in the oil sector to a standstill.

Dangote said his statement was not in any way connected to the new leadership of the NNPC, noting that the new leadership in the NNPCL, has been so far supportive in terms of meeting the company’s needs.

He revealed that the cabals he was referring to are some major oil marketers and traders who were bent on frustrating the efforts of President Tinubu in revamping the nation’s economy.

He noted that the recent activities and structural reforms introduced by NNPC Limited serve as strong indicators of the organisation’s renewed focus on transparency, efficiency, and accountability.

“The calibre of individuals at the helm, and their deliberate, reform-driven agenda, demonstrate a commitment to fostering a culture of performance and professionalism,” he added.

With optimism, Dangote expressed confidence that the new leadership of NNPC Limited will propel the country’s energy industry to new heights and reaffirmed his group’s commitment to supporting the collective vision of a prosperous, energy-secure Nigeria.