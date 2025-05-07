Police Arrest Two Fugitives Wanted For Human Trafficking, Armed Robbery

The Nigeria Police Force says it has recorded a significant breakthrough in its fight against transnational organized crime with the arrest of two internationally wanted fugitives, Felix Omoregie alias “Eghosa Johnson Omoregie,” a suspected ringleader of a human trafficking syndicate wanted by Belgian authorities, and Okwudili Sabastine Ezeje, a key member of a Dubai-based armed robbery gang.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Wednesday.

According to Adejobi, Felix Omoregie, the alleged mastermind of a large-scale human trafficking operation, had been declared wanted by the Belgian authorities through an INTERPOL Red Notice issued on 19th December 2023.

The police spokesperson said Omoregie was arrested in Benin City, Edo State, following diligent intelligence and enforcement efforts by Police operatives and is scheduled to be arraigned at the Federal High Court in Benin City.

Omoregie, he said, is accused of trafficking young Nigerian women—including minors—to Italy and subsequently dispersing them across Europe for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

His victims were said to have been subjected to voodoo-based oaths and psychological coercion, with fabricated debts ranging between €20,000 and €50,000 used to manipulate and control them.

His alleged criminal network involved handlers in Brussels and France who managed the victims’ activities and remitted proceeds to him.

The police spokesperson said that following a conviction in absentia in Belgium in 2021 for multiple counts of aggravated human trafficking and criminal organization leadership, Omoregie fled to Nigeria.

Upon his arrest, a search of his premises revealed incriminating materials, including a photocopy of a passport intended for a planned relocation to Canada.

Adejobi added that in a separate operation, the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB), Abuja, apprehended 37-year-old Okwudili Sabastine Ezeje at a hideout in Nsukka, Enugu State.

Ezeje is wanted by authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a series of serious crimes including armed robbery, cultism, drug trafficking, and other organized criminal activities.

The police disclosed that intelligence gathered reveals that Ezeje continued to coordinate criminal operations remotely from Nigeria.

He has been directly linked to several high-profile robberies in Dubai and Sharjah, including an armed robbery at a grocery store in Dubai Mall, a targeted hit on Al Ansari Exchange in Jumeirah, and another heist at a Bureau de Change in Jebel Ali Village, according to the police.

The arrest was the result of strategic intelligence sharing and operational collaboration between the Nigeria Police Force, the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), and the Dubai Police. The arraignment of Okwudili Ezeje is expected to take place shortly.

Adejobi added that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, commended all operatives involved in these high-profile arrests for their professionalism, diligence, and dedication to upholding Nigeria’s international law enforcement obligations.

He said that the Nigeria Police Force remains committed to enhancing its global policing partnerships and ensuring that fugitives find no safe haven within our borders.

These arrests, according to Adejobi, will serve as a clear message that criminal elements, no matter how far they run or how long they hide, will be brought to justice.

The Force called on citizens to remain vigilant and cooperative in the fight against organized crime, both at home and abroad.