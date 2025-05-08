Seplat Calls For Greater Collaboration Across Nigeria’s Gas Value Chain

Seplat Energy PLC has called for greater collaboration across the gas value chain to turn Nigeria’s gas potential into tangible prosperity.

The Managing Director, Seplat Energy Producing Nigeria Unlimited (SEPNU), Oladotun Isiaka, made the call at the ongoing Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, United States.

According to him, Nigeria holds a strategic opportunity to leverage its gas reserves for domestic development and global competitiveness.

He noted that indigenous leadership, backed by supportive policies and financing models, is critical to Nigeria’s gas sector growth.

Seplat Energy operates the Oben and Sapele Gas Processing Plant with a combined capacity exceeding 300 MMscfd (supplying approximately 30 per cent of gas-fired power generation in-country).

The company is also developing the ANOH Gas Processing Plant – a 300 MMscfd facility expected to come online in 2025 under a joint venture owned equally by Seplat Energy and the Nigerian Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd.

Isiaka said Seplat is committed to leading Nigeria’s indigenous gas revolution, with a strong belief in energy for all, powered by gas, guided by sustainability and driven by Nigerian expertise.

He spoke on a panel session dubbed ‘Harnessing Nigeria’s Gas Potential for Domestic Utilisation and Global Export Market’ organised by the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN).

The SEPNU MD said, “Nigeria has over 200 Tcf of proven gas reserves, among the top 10 globally. The country stands at an inflexion point: use gas to power its population, industrialise, and capture global export value. Seplat Energy believes gas is not just a transition fuel — it is the growth engine for Nigeria’s energy future.

“Gas must displace biomass (used in cooking) and oil-based fuels like diesel (used in power generation sets), which are prevailing energy sources in Nigeria.”