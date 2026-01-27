Lagos Govt Partners With MTN, To Rename Obalende Under-Bridge ‘Y’ELLO Bus Park’

The Lagos State Government has announced a partnership with MTN Nigeria for the redevelopment and renaming of Obalende under-bridge to Y’ELLOW Bus Park.

In a statement on X on Tuesday, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said the move will transform the space to a “functional” hub.

“I am pleased to announce that the Lagos State Government is collaborating with MTN Nigeria @MTN to redevelop and transform the Obalende under-bridge into a modern, well-structured transport hub to be known as Y’ELLO Bus Park.

“This redevelopment will convert what was once a notorious and degraded space into a functional, secure, and community-centred facility”, the statement read in part.

When completed, the new bus park is expected to feature an organised and regulated transport terminal, a recycling drop-off station, a road camp for LAWMA sweepers and security agencies, over 60 public toilet fixtures, kiosks, and other essential amenities designed to serve commuters and residents alike.

“The design prioritises safety, health, and aesthetics. Solar-powered lighting will improve night-time visibility, reduce blind spots, and enhance CCTV effectiveness, helping to curb criminal activities and improve overall security in the Obalende axis”.

Wahab noted that a biodigester system is also being introduced to sustainably manage wastewater generated within the park, while a dedicated recycling station will discourage illegal waste disposal in the area.

“In line with our commitment to climate responsibility, the project includes the installation of solar panels to support long-term energy efficiency and reduce carbon footprint.

“Tree planting is also planned to improve air quality and enhance the visual appeal of the environment.

“This project reflects our resolve to reclaim public spaces, make them functional, sustainable, and safe, and ensure they serve the needs of Lagosians in a modern, responsible way”, he added.