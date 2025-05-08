×

World Leaders Welcome Francis Prevost As New Pope

Prevost, who took the papal name Leo XIV, is the first pope from the United States.

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated May 8, 2025
Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost (L) gestures as he arrives on the main central loggia balcony of the St Peter’s Basilica for the first time, after the cardinals ended the conclave, in The Vatican, on May 8, 2025. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

 

World leaders welcomed the election Thursday of Robert Francis Prevost as the next leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics.

Here are key reactions from world leaders since the emergence:

 ‘A Great Honor’: Trump 

Combo photo of Pope Leo and US President Donald Trump

 

“Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country,” said US President Donald Trump. “I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!”

Become ‘leader for migrants’: Colombia

(FILES) Colombian President Gustavo Petro gestures as he delivers a speech during the installation of the ordinary sessions of the Congress in Bogota on July 20, 2023. (Photo by Juan Pablo Pino / AFP)

 

“I hope he becomes a great leader for migrant peoples around the world, and I hope he encourages our Latin American migrant brothers and sisters, humiliated today in the United States. It’s time for them to organize,” said Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

Stronger Vatican ties: Israel 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement with president-elect Isaac Herzog after a special session of the Knesset whereby Israeli lawmakers elected a new president, in Jerusalem June 2, 2021. (Photo by RONEN ZVULUN / POOL / AFP)

 

“We look forward to enhancing the relationship between Israel and the Holy See, and strengthening the friendship between Jews and Christians in the Holy Land and around the world. May your papacy be one of building bridges and understanding between all faiths and peoples,” said Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

‘Christian values unite us ‘: Putin 

In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government via videoconference, at the Constantine Palace in Strelna, St. Petersburg, on February 18, 2025. (Photo by Mikhail Metzel / POOL / AFP

 

“I am confident that the constructive dialogue and cooperation established between Russia and the Vatican will continue to develop on the basis of the Christian values that unite us,” said Russian President Vladimir Putin.

‘Hope and guidance’: Germany 

Newly elected German Chancellor Friedrich Merz speaks as his predecessor Olaf Scholz listens during a handover ceremony at the Chancellery in Berlin on May 6, 2025. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

 

“Through your role, you provide hope and guidance to millions of believers around the world in these challenging times,” said German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Strengthen ‘human rights’: Spain 

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers the opening speech during the first event of the “Espana en Libertad” (Spain in freedom) official commemorations marking the 50th anniversary of dictator Francisco Franco’s death, at Reina Sofia Museum in Madrid, on January 8, 2025. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

 

“May his pontificate contribute to strengthening dialogue and the defence of human rights in a world that needs hope and unity,” said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Reinforce ‘unique bonds’: Poland 

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda listens from a gallery as Poland’s Prime Minister Tusk addresses MPs on the situation in Ukraine, in Warsaw, on March 7, 2025. (Photo by Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP)

 

“Please accept the assurance of the readiness of the Republic of Poland to further strengthen these unique bonds — in the name of shared values, responsibility for the common good and the strengthening of peace in the world,” said Polish President Andrzej Duda, a conservative Catholic.

 ‘Commitment to peace’: EU 

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a debate on urgent decisive steps and unwavering support for Ukraine, as part of a plenary session at the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, eastern France, on March 11, 2025. (Photo by FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP)

 

“We wish that his pontificate be guided by wisdom and strength, as he leads the Catholic community and inspires the world through his commitment to peace and dialogue,” said European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.

