Vatican Sets May 18 For Pope Leo XIV Inauguration Mass

World leaders are expected to gather for the event, held 10 days after the election of Robert Francis Prevost as the first US head of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics.

By Channels Television
Updated May 9, 2025
Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost addresses the crowd on the main central loggia balcony of the St Peter’s Basilica for the first time, after the cardinals ended the conclave, in The Vatican, on May 8, 2025. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

 

The inauguration mass of Pope Leo XIV will take place on Sunday, May 18, in St Peter’s Square, the Vatican announced.

The new pontiff will meet with journalists on Monday and with diplomats accredited to the Holy See the following Friday, the Vatican said.

Leo’s first general audience will be on Wednesday May 21 and he will meet with members of the Roman Curia — top Vatican officials — on May 24.

