Northern Governors, Traditional Rulers Meet In Kaduna Over Insecurity, Others

Insecurity will form a major discourse as the Northern governors and traditional rulers meet in Kaduna today over pressing issues affecting the region.

The meeting is taking place at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House, Kaduna.

Key issues such as the lingering insecurity bedevilling the North, poverty, a high rate of out-of-school children, and other socioeconomic challenges affecting the region, will also be discussed at the meeting.

Already, the governors of Zamfara, Kebbi, Gombe, Niger and Zamfara States have arrived for the meeting. Traditional rulers present are the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, the Emir of Zazzau , Ahmed Bamalli, Etsu Nupe , Emir of Zamfara, Emirs of Bauchi , Katsina, Emir of Ilorin, Emir of Keffi , among others.

The meeting will be chaired by the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, while Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State will deliver his welcome address as the chief host.