Petrol Tanker Explodes In Ibadan

A tanker explosion has occurred in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital involving a tanker and a private car.

The explosion reportedly took place on Thursday July 17th, around 6:30pm at Celica junction, just by Adegbayi, new Ife Road, Ibadan.

This was disclose in a statement on Friday by the General Manager, Oyo State Fire Service, Akinyinka Akinyemi.

“A crew of Firemen led by ACFS Adeniyi Adesina promptly deployed to the scene of the incident. On arrival, it was a petrol trailer tanker loaded with 33,000 litres capacity of premium motor spirit (PMS ) and a car engulfed by fire.

“The Firemen swiftly swung into action by applying chemical foam compound and restricted the fire from spreading to the nearby NNPC petrol station and surrounding properties,” he stated.

The fire was jointly extinguished by the officers from federal and state fire services.

According to the release, preliminary investigation indicates that the fire incident was as a result of brake failure of the tanker whilst in motion which made it lose control, hitting a Prado jeep and a car, then fell on an open road and caught fire in the process.

No casualty was recorded but the fire affected the tanker and a car while the jeep was pushed into a nearby gutter on impact .

It was gathered that a nearby NNPC filling station and adjoining properties were saved from the devastating fire by the timely intervention of the fire officials.

The fire was extinguished around 10pm Thursday and normalcy has since been restored with the joint operation of the Police, NSCDC, Amotekun and traffic officers.