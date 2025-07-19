‘I Want A Grammy, Billboard Hot 100 Spot, Super Bowl,’ Says Ayra Starr

Afrobeats star Ayra Starr has revealed her ambitious global aspirations, including a top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, earning Grammy Awards, and also headlining the Super Bowl halftime show.

The 23-year-old, who rose to international fame with her hit single Rush, shared her dreams, outlining a future that includes global tours, major accolades, and her lifestyle brand.

“I definitely want a top Hot 100 Billboard song. That’s a must. I have to have that. I want Grammys upon Grammys. I’m going to tour the world. I feel like I’ve done that, but I want to be able to tour Asia.

“I want a number one record in the world. To be honest, just taking over. I’m already doing that, but I want to do it on a much grander scale. 10 years from now, I want to do my own Super Bowl.

“Twenty years from now, I want to have my own brand—even before then—but I want it to be a household name. Either in fashion, makeup, or beauty, skincare, or something fun. I just want to be able to do something fun and enjoy it,” the Mavin star said on eTalk.

Ayra Starr, born Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, is already well on her way. In early 2024, she made history as the youngest and first Nigerian female artiste to be nominated for Best African Music Performance at the 66th Grammy Awards for her global hit Rush, contesting in the coveted category with the likes of Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, and Olamide.

Although South Africa’s Tyla eventually won the category with her hit track, Water, the milestone secured Ayra’s place among the continent’s rising music acts. Still, according to the teenage star, her aspirations go far beyond.

“People always say, ‘Afrobeats to the world,’ but I want more. America is a big part of that, yes, but I want to be big everywhere.

“I want to try different sounds and work with different people. If the music is good, you’ll find me there,” the Beninese singer said.

A Rihanna Co-sign

The 23-year-old’s global ambitions have not gone unnoticed. In 2024, Ayra met her musical idol Rihanna at a Fenty Beauty event, sparking a friendship that saw the two make headlines later that year at Barbados’ Crop Over festival in coordinated outfits. Ayra described the experiences as surreal.

“People always say, ‘Never meet your idols.’ But I’m so glad I met mine because she’s just an amazing person,” the award-winning singer said. She added, “The fact that she loves my music? What? My favourite artist is my favourite artist’s favourite artist. That’s crazy, you know?

“She’s such an amazing artist, an amazing woman, an amazing person in general. Just somebody to look up to. I know I chose a great role model.”

While no musical collaboration with Rihanna has been confirmed, the 2025 BET’s Best International Act winner remains hopeful, revealing she has dreamt of working with the pop icon since she was ten.

“Maybe! I’ve been saying since I was 10 years old that I want to work with Rihanna. So, God is about to do His big one. Amen,” she said.

Even if a collaboration never materialises, Ayra Starr says she’s happy to embrace any opportunity Rihanna sends her way. “She (Rihanna) just has to release something. She just has to cough and I’m good… I’m fine. It doesn’t have to be with me,” Ayra said.

This year, Ayra also joined Coldplay on their global Music of the Spheres tour, marking yet another career milestone. She had previously featured on 2024’s Good Feelings single.

“It’s been amazing. Especially going from doing a movie for three months straight onto the stage—I had to do a lot of prep. Just being on that stage has been the best time of my life. I get to be with the most amazing band in the world, on tour with my family and friends,” she said.

Wizkid: Mentor, Collaborator, Friend

The Mavin star also opened up about her dynamic with Wizkid, with whom she has collaborated on “2 Sugar” and most recently “Gimme Dat”.

“He’s an amazing friend, an amazing person to be around. You just learn so much from him. He’s hilarious. We have the same humour, and he’s always sick of me because I’m always trying to make him laugh.

“Our first session, I was panicking like, ‘OMG, it’s Wizkid!’ Now on set, I’m like, ‘Wow, I’ve grown.’ And the fact that someone like Wiz has worked with me so many times? That means I’m also an amazing artist,” she revealed.

Despite her global focus, Ayra Starr said she hasn’t forgotten her roots. “To be honest, I come from Lagos—a proud Naija girl. This has always been the dream. I was that annoying girl in school who’d say, ‘I’m going to be a superstar.’ People couldn’t stand me! I made enemies over it, got in trouble with teachers. But look at me now—did I become a superstar or not?” she said.