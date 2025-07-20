Germany’s Berger ‘Living Best Life’ After Euros Shootout Heroics

Ann-Katrin Berger is on top of the world after her saves on Saturday helped send Germany past France and into the semi-finals of Women’s Euro 2025.

Berger, a two-time survivor of thyroid cancer, saved Alice Sombath’s penalty to decide the shootout 6-5 in Germany’s favour after a gruelling match ended 1-1 after extra time.

The 34-year-old also stopped France’s first penalty from Amel Majri and kept the scores level in the first half of extra time with an astonishing stop to make sure Janina Minge didn’t knock Germany out with an own goal.

READ ALSO: Best Of African Women’s Football On Display As WAFCON Kicks Off

“I feel like I’m not a really emotional person, I’m glad I’m here and I’m glad that I have the team I have. Obviously the time here just makes me proud to be here,” Berger told reporters.

“Whatever happened in 2022 is in the past and I’m looking forward to it now, to the future. For me, now I live my best life and I’m in the semi-final.”

In the last four, Germany will face world champions Spain in Zurich on Wednesday.