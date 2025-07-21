FG Reopens Recruitment Portal For Civil Defence, Immigration, Others

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has announced that its 2025 recruitment portal will reopen on Monday, July 21, 2025, following a temporary suspension caused by overwhelming traffic on the system.

The Board, in a statement, urged applicants who had already started their applications before the interruption to retrieve and complete their submissions when the system comes back online.

“Kindly be informed that applicants who have successfully initiated their applications are advised to retrieve their applications and complete the applications they have initiated,” CDCFIB stated.

READ ALSO: WAEC Denies Cancelling 2025 WASSCE, Results To Be Released August 4

The agency explained that the pause in the application process was necessary to upgrade the portal to handle the high volume of applications. This upgrade, according to the Board, will ensure that all prospective applicants can access the platform seamlessly and submit their entries without technical disruptions.

“We sincerely apologize for the interruption in the application submission process. Due to the high volume of applications, it was necessary to enhance the system to ensure it can accommodate all applicants, thereby facilitating a seamless, transparent, and equitable recruitment process,” the statement read.

The Board further reminded the public that the entire application process is free at every stage and warned applicants to beware of fraudsters posing as recruitment agents.

Prospective candidates are advised to access the portal from July 21, 2025, via https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng to continue or finalize their applications.

The CDCFIB oversees recruitment into key paramilitary agencies, including the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigerian Correctional Service, the Federal Fire Service, and the Nigerian Immigration Service.

This announcement comes days after the portal was temporarily shut down for optimization, leaving many applicants concerned about meeting deadlines.