NMDPRA, S&P Collaborate On West Africa’s Refined Fuel Market Potentials

The inaugural conference by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), in partnership with S&P Global Commodity Insights, is set to address the huge potential in West Africa’s refined fuel market.

The NMDPRA revealed this in a statement on Monday when announcing the two-day event scheduled to be held from 22nd to 23rd July, 2025, in Abuja.

According to the statement, the conference is designed to provide a foundational platform for exploring the potential development of the West African reference market for refined fuels, focusing on regional standardisation, pricing mechanisms, data transparency, stakeholder collaboration, market fundamentals and participation, expansion of in-country refining capacity and infrastructure development.

A major focus will be placed on developing frameworks for data transparency, standardisation, and cross-border collaboration for building a robust and reliable pricing reference mechanism in West Africa.

In addition to these goals, the conference will foster conversations around the regulatory, operational, and infrastructural requirements necessary for developing an integrated market.

It is expected to bring together key stakeholders from across the energy value chain, including regulators, ministries of petroleum/energy across Africa, regional organisations, national and international oil companies and private refiners.

Other stakeholders expected at the event are depot and terminal operators, African oil and gas associations, financial institutions, multilateral organisations, Oil & Gas traders, marketing companies, ship owners and marine service providers.

The platform will also be used to initiate discussions on aligning national policies across West African countries to support the emergence of a cohesive and resilient regional fuel market, marking the beginning of a new era of regional energy cooperation and market evolution.