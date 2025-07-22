Governor Radda Declared Fit To Resume Duties After Accident

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, has been discharged from the hospital where he received medical attention following a road accident on his journey from Katsina to Daura on Sunday.

The Governor’s medical expert certified him completely fit to continue his official functions and resume full duties with immediate effect.

The Governor, in a statement signed on Tuesday by Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, his Chief Press Secretary, expressed profound gratitude to all Katsina State citizens, friends, colleagues, and well-wishers across the country who offered prayers, support, and goodwill messages during his brief hospitalization.

The statement added that the Governor looks forward to delivering the Building Your Future transformational agenda for the development and prosperity of Katsina State.

“I am deeply touched by the overwhelming prayers and support from our people. This demonstration of love strengthens my commitment to serving Katsina State with renewed vigour and dedication,” Governor Radda was quoted to have said.

On Sunday evening, the governor was involved in a minor road accident along the Daura-Katsina Road, while carrying out his official duties in service to the people of Katsina State.

Kaula Mohammed confirmed that the governor was in good health and stable condition, with no serious injuries sustained.

He maintained that the governor remains in high spirits and expressed his gratitude to Almighty Allah for His protection, as well as Katsina citizens and well-wishers for their prayers and concern.