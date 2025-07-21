Katsina Gov Radda Involved In Road Accident, Sustains Injuries

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, has sustained minor injuries after being involved in a road accident along the Daura-Katsina Road, while carrying out his official duties in service to the people of the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ibrahim Mohammed, confirmed this in a statement on Monday.

He, however, said the governor was in good health and stable condition, with no serious injuries sustained.

According to Mohammed, Governor Radda is in high spirits and expressed his gratitude to Almighty Allah for His protection, as well as Katsina citizens and well-wishers for their prayers and concern.

“I’m pleased to confirm that I remain in good health and high spirits,” he clarified.

“Bismillahir Rahmanir Rahim. Dear brothers and sisters of Katsina State and beyond, we are deeply grateful for all your prayers and concern. By the will of Allah, we were tested with a car accident—but Alhamdulillah, we came out safe and unharmed.

“Once again, thank you for your heartfelt prayers. Assalamu Alaikum Warahmatullah,” the governor concluded.

The governor, in a short live video on Sunday at his residence after undergoing preliminary medical observations, stated that he was currently under observation regarding his health, just to make sure everything is fine.