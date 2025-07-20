Okpebholo Denies Threatening Peter Obi, Says Protocol Must Be Followed

The Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, has denied issuing threat to Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, following his recent visit to the South-South state.

Obi visited Benin on July 7, 2025, and donated ₦15m million to St Philomena Hospital School of Nursing Sciences for the completion of projects in the school.

However, the Edo governor condemned Obi’s visit to the state, insisting that his visit coincided with the resurgence of violence in the state.

He had warned the former Anambra State governor not to visit the state again without prior notice or face the consequences.

Okpebholo’s remarks have attracted a lot of backlash and condemnation from both some prominent Nigerians and social media commentators.

But in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, on Sunday, the governor claimed that his remarks were misinterpreted.

“The attention of the Edo State Government has been drawn to various misinterpretations surrounding the recent remarks made by His Excellency, the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, regarding the visit of Mr. Peter Obi to the State.

“It is imperative to state clearly that the Governor did not issue any form of threat to Mr. Obi, but rather emphasized the need for high-profile individuals, particularly politically exposed persons, to notify and seek security clearance from the Governor before embarking on any public engagements within the State.

“As the Chief Security Officer of Edo State, it is the Governor’s constitutional responsibility to safeguard the lives and property of all residents and visitors alike.

“This duty includes ensuring that adequate security measures are put in place during high-profile visits or events that may attract large crowds or media attention.

“When such protocols are ignored, it creates serious security vulnerabilities, not only for the visitor but also for citizens who may be caught in avoidable threats,” the statement read in part.

It added that Okpebholo’s position is particularly relevant in light of the rising attacks and abductions of religious leaders, especially Catholic priests and Christian clerics.

“In today’s volatile security environment, this wisdom cannot be overstated. Governor Okpebholo is not Peter Obi, who, as Governor of Anambra State, detained Nasir El-Rufai when he visited.

“Furthermore, the Governor’s concerns should not be twisted for political mileage by individuals seeking to score cheap points.

“The State Government will not fold its arms and allow politically motivated activities to endanger lives. We expect leaders, no matter how highly placed, to align with the protocols and security realities of the areas they visit.

“Governor Okpebholo is committed to a safe and inclusive Edo State for all. His administration is working tirelessly to address the insecurity it inherited, and his call for coordination and orderliness should be seen as a measure of responsible governance, not hostility.”