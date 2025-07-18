Don’t Come To Edo Without Security Clearance, Okpebholo Warns Obi

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, on Friday warned Peter Obi against entering the state without security clearance.

Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, visited Benin on July 7 and donated N15m million to St Philomena Hospital School of Nursing Sciences for the completion of projects in the school.

But the governor condemned Obi’s visit to the state insisting that his visit coincided with the resurgence of violence in the state.

“That man who says he has no ‘shishi’ came and dropped ₦15 million. Where did he get it from? After he left, three people were killed. For this reason, Obi must not come to Edo without security clearance,” Okpebholo said.

“His visit coincided with a resurgence of violence in the state and this will not be tolerated,” the governor stated.

Speaking at the event, the governor also described Onobun’s move to APC as the final nail in the coffin of the PDP in Edo State.

He said that the APC is now firmly in control of Edo State, declaring that all traces of the opposition would be completely erased by the 2027 general elections.

He added, “We are not lobbying anyone to join APC; they are coming because they see the results of our governance. In 2027, 2.5 million votes from Edo are guaranteed for President Bola Tinubu.

“Last week, we finally buried the PDP in Edo State. I saw someone crying at Ring Road, talking about having 65 per cent. That is what we call social media winning. When I said I would become the Governor, I meant it. Today, we are turning Edo into a construction site, and they can see it,” he said.

The governor further accused key opposition figures of deep-rooted corruption and mismanagement, claiming some of them were responsible for derailed national infrastructure projects and national insecurity.