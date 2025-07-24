Defecting Osun Lawmakers Miscalculated, Fell Into Trap Set By APC – Adeleke’s Aide

Hezekiah Bamiji, the Senior Special Adviser on Media to the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has described the defection of two senators – Francis Fadahunsi and Olubiyi Fadeyi – from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a miscalculation.

Bamiji, who spoke as a guest on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Thursday, said that the federal lawmakers thought Governor Adeleke had planned to defect to the APC, and therefore fell into the trap of the ruling party, which holds sway at the federal level.

“Maybe what I can say is a kind of miscalculation on the part of the lawmakers. The rumour perhaps overwhelmed them, thinking that the governor was coming, they felt that they were Abuja politicians and should be faster than the governor,” Adeleke’s media aide said.

“The governor is the leader of the party in Osun State. I felt they should have consulted with their leader and perhaps also the people in their various constituencies, but I am not sure that was done.

“Even if the governor was going to move, did they ask the governor any questions? Yes, the APC set a trap for them, and they entered,” he added.

Bamiji also said that the governor did not need to defect to the APC to provide good governance to the people of Osun State.

Defection

Fadahunsi (Osun East) and Olubiyi Fadeyi (Osun Central) were among the four senators who were on Wednesday formally received from the opposition PDP to the ruling APC, further solidifying the party’s hold on the upper chamber.

Their defection increased the number of APC senators in the Senate to 70, up from the 50 it had at the commencement of the current 10th National Assembly in June 2023.

It also reduced the number of PDP senators to 28.

There has been speculation over Adeleke’s political future, with rumours suggesting he might defect to the ruling APC.

The speculation gathered momentum after the governor, his brother Adedeji Adeleke, and their nephew, Afrobeats singer David Adeleke (popularly known as Davido), paid a private visit to President Bola Tinubu at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos on 3 June 2025.

On Tuesday, Adeleke said he and the PDP in the state had declared support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

In a statement shared via his official X handle, following a strategic meeting with the PDP leadership caucus in Osogbo, the governor said, “I’m pleased to share the resolutions: I remain in the PDP, the party that gave me the platform to serve the good people of Osun. I have been unanimously endorsed by the Osun PDP for a second term in 2026.

“Our party in Osun has also endorsed President Tinubu for re-election in 2027, recognising him as a proud son of our state. PDP remains the most popular and trusted party across Osun State.”