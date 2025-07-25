Emir Of Gusau Dies At 71, Gov Lawal Mourns

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has expressed sorrow over the death of the Emir of Gusau, Ibrahim Bello, who passed away at the age of 71 on Friday morning in Abuja after a prolonged illness.

In a condolence message, Governor Lawal described the passing of the Emir as a personal loss, saying the late monarch was not only a respected traditional ruler but also a pillar of wisdom and guidance for the state.

“I received with deep sadness the news of the passing of our father, His Royal Highness, Dr. Ibrahim Bello, the Emir of Gusau,” the governor said.

He extended his condolences to the Zamfara State Council of Chiefs, the Gusau Emirate, the immediate and extended families of the late Emir, and the entire people of Zamfara State.

“His Highness’s passing is a huge loss for the people of Zamfara, the North, and Nigeria as a whole. He was a supportive royal father and a leader who dedicated his life to the betterment of our state,” he stated.

Bello served as the 15th Emir of Gusau, ascending the throne on March 16, 2015.

Over his 10-year reign, the monarch was widely known for his commitment, dedication, and unwavering faith.

Before becoming Emir, the late monarch was a seasoned civil servant who rose to the rank of Permanent Secretary in the former Sokoto State and later in Zamfara.

“I have lost a confidant and a father whose wisdom guided me and other leaders in the state. May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannah Firdaus,” Lawal added.